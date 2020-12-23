UNDP hands over 55 laptops to the Ministry of Justice to facilitate remote Court hearings

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) yesterday officially handed over 55 laptops to the Ministry of Justice as part of it’s digital support to facilitate remote Court hearings, at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Justice. The laptops are to be used to facilitate the expansion of remote court hearings in the courts identified by the Judicial Service Commission.



The expansion of remote Court hearings are part of the long-term digitization and court automation drive for the judicial administration system that is currently in progress

spearheaded by the Minister of Justice M.U.M. Ali Sabry, P.C. This is part of the larger comprehensive law reform Project currently underway to address the issue of law’s delays in Sri Lanka. The UNDP is offering assistance to this project including equipment and technical support.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. M.U.M. Ali Sabry, P.C (Minister of Justice), Mr. Robert Juhkam (Resident Representative – UNDP), Mr. M.M.P.K Mayadunne (Secretary to the Ministry of Justice), Ms Faiza Effemdi (Deputy Resident Representative – UNDP), Mr. Shamir Zavahir, Attorney-at-law (Coordinating Secretary, Ministry of Justice), Mr. M.M.

Muflih (Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Justice), Ms. Chandrika Karunaratna, Attorney- at-Law (Policy Specialist & Head of Governance – UNDP), Ms Thushani Karunaratne (Communications Specialist – UNDP), Ms Shashini Kulanayake (Project Specialist – UNDP) and Mr Athithan Jegathersan (IT specialist – UNDP)