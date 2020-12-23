UNDP hands over 55 laptops to the Ministry of Justice to facilitate remote Court hearings

The expansion of remote Court hearings are part of the long-term digitization and court automation drive for the judicial administration system that is currently in progress
spearheaded by the Minister of Justice M.U.M. Ali Sabry, P.C. This is part of the larger comprehensive law reform Project currently underway to address the issue of law’s delays in Sri Lanka. The UNDP is offering assistance to this project including equipment and technical support.
The ceremony was attended by Mr. M.U.M. Ali Sabry, P.C (Minister of Justice), Mr. Robert Juhkam (Resident Representative – UNDP), Mr. M.M.P.K Mayadunne (Secretary to the Ministry of Justice)
