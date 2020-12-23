  Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena meets with the Ambassadors of the Netherlands and Turkey

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena met with Ambassador of the Netherlands Tanja Gonggrijp and Ambassador of Turkey R. Demet Sekercioglu on 22 December 2020 and discussed several areas of ongoing cooperation.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the generous assistance provided by the Government of the Netherlands to upgrade hospitals in the Northern Province and Kalutara District. Discussion also took place on ongoing assistance from the Netherlands in the construction of bridges in rural areas, water treatment plants, vocational training and restoration work at archeological sites. Foreign Minister Gunawardena also appreciated the assistance being provided for the digitization of archival documents.

The Foreign Minister noted the significant growth of exports from Sri Lanka to the Netherlands and expressed the keen interest to further strengthen economic ties and tourism. The Minister observed that relations between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have grown into a multifaceted partnership.

While talking with the Ambassador of Turkey R. Demet Sekercioglu, Minister Gunawardena appreciated the generous COVID-19 related assistance of Turkey. The Minister also appreciated that despite the COVID-19 related challenges Turkish Airlines has continued to operate regular weekly flights to Sri Lanka, thereby strengthening connectivity between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Gunawardena noted the potential to further enhance trade and investment and to further strengthen cooperation at the international level. The Foreign Minister welcomed the prospect of high level visits from Turkey and the forthcoming meeting of the Joint Committee for Economic and Technical Cooperation.

Foreign Ministry