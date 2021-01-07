  Navy-constructed ‘Latha Mandapaya’ and ‘Lotus Pond’ at University of Peradeniya declared open

Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne on 06th January 2021 ceremonially declared open a pillared structure (Latha Mandapaya) and Lotus Pond (Nelumpokuna) constructed with the contribution of Sri Lanka Navy, at the Faculty of Medicine, University of Peradeniya.

The construction of this unique structure and pond got off the ground on 02nd March 2020 with engineering expertise and manpower enabled by Sri Lanka Navy as well as funds made available by the Faculty of Medicine, University of Peradeniya. Following the directives of Commander of the Navy, the construction work carried out expeditiously, in order to complete the project by 05th January 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Asiri Abeygunawardena, Dean Faculty of Medicine, University of Peradeniya expressed that this open space would be a great amenity for the medical students who are continuing their education in the face of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. He further paid his gratitude to Commander of the Navy as well as rest of the naval personnel who undertook this project and earnestly asked for constant assistance in future projects as well.

Addressing the Navy Civil Engineering personnel who involved in this construction work in record time, Commander of the Navy placed on record his sincere appreciation for the job well done.

Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Prof. Kapila Gunawardena, Vice Chancellor University of Peradeniya, Prof. Upul B. Dissanayake, Dean Faculty of Medicine, University of Peradeniya, Prof. Asiri Abeygunawardena, Acting Director General Civil Engineering, Commodore MJRR Medagoda several academic and non-academic staff members from the Faculty of Medicine, undergraduates and a group of naval personnel were present on this occasion.