Sri Lanka Ambassador-Designate to Japan assumed duties  

Sri Lanka Ambassador-designate to Japan Sanjiv Gunasekara assumed duties on 6 January 2021, in Tokyo. He is the seventeenth Sri Lanka Ambassador to Japan during last 69 years of bilateral relations of the two countries. The event of the assumption of duties of the Ambassador-designate included the invoking of the blessings of Buddhists, Hindu, Islamic and Christian.

The Chief incumbents and other Buddhists monks of Sawara Lankaji Temple, International Buddhist Centre – Hachioji, Fuji Sugatha Senasuna and Tsukuba Sri Sambuddhaloka

Temple attended the event. Sri Sarujan Sathyamoorthy, Abdulla Lathif and Dr. Nimfa Jayamanna conducted the blessings of Hindu, Islamic and Christian faiths respectively.

Senior office bearers of the all Associations connected to Sri Lanka in Japan also attended the event followed by alms-giving to Maha Sangha and other religious dignitaries

organized by the staff of the Embassy.

The Ambassador-Designate Gunasekara explained his objectives during his period which were assigned to him by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Further increasing and expanding bilateral relations of two countries and especially exploring strong economic relations are key priorities of his work. Ambassador-designate explained his strong intentions to find more Japanese investments in Sri Lanka, increase employment opportunities in Japan, Japanese tourists to visit Sri Lanka and increase exports to Japan.

Mr. Gunasekara is a Businessman by profession and possess several businesses in the Los Angeles in the US. He also had been a team leader of many charitable engagements in

both in the US and Sri Lanka. He possesses Bachelor of Arts in Economics & Management and Bachelor of International Relations from Beloit College Wisconsin and a Master’s

Degree in Business Administration from California State University.