January 19, 2021
    Army constructed a new house for a needy family in Jaffna

    The Army’s 9 Sri Lanka Light Infantry Regiment troops in Jaffna built a house for a needy family in Uduvil Jaffna and handed it over to the family in a simple ceremony.

     

    A philanthropist, Mr. Kumara Weerasooriya and his colleagues sponsored the project.

    A house warming ceremony was held recently and the gathering attended the occasion included invitees, military officers, troops and representative donors.

