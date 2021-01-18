Army constructed a new house for a needy family in Jaffna

A philanthropist, Mr. Kumara Weerasooriya and his colleagues sponsored the project.
A house warming ceremony was held recently and the gathering attended the occasion included invitees, military officers, troops and representative donors.
The Army’s 9 Sri Lanka Light Infantry Regiment troops in Jaffna built a house for a needy family in Uduvil Jaffna and handed it over to the family in a simple ceremony.
A philanthropist, Mr. Kumara Weerasooriya and his colleagues sponsored the project.
