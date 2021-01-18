Handing over ceremony of Air Defence and radar equipment by the Indian Air Force

The Handing-Over Ceremony of Air Defence equipment and INDRA Mk-II Radar Spares Equipment was conducted (16 January 2021) at SLAF Base Katunayake. The event was held under the auspices of the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, His Excellency Gopal Baglay.

The Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana participated to accept the equipment on behalf of the Sri Lanka Air Force.

The event commenced with the arrival of the Chief Guest, the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka at the Aeronautical Engineering Wing (AEW) Hangar premises. He was welcomed by the Commander of the Air Force at the entrance. The Base Commander of SLAF Base Katunayake, Air Vice Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa commence proceedings with the welcome address.

The most important event of today’s ceremony took place next with the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, His Excellency Gopal Baglay making a symbolic presentation of Air Defence equipment and INDRA Mk-II Radar Spares Equipment to the Commander of the Air Force. The Commander also presented a special memento to the High Commissioner symbolizing the appreciation of Sri Lanka as a nation and of the Sri Lanka Air Force to the Government of India and the Indian Air Force in particular for their generosity.

The High Commissioner of India then addressed the gathering where he spoke of the long standing close relationship between India and Sri Lanka which spans throughout history. In conclusion, the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana delivered the Vote of Thanks where he thanked the High Commissioner of India, for his valued presence and also thanked the Government of India and the Indian Air Force for their continued support to the Sri Lanka Air Force in maintaining up to date Air Defence Systems.