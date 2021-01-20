31 persons arrested for not maintaining social distance and not wearing face masks in last 24 hours - total number is 2662 - Police Media Spokesperson

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana states that 31 persons have been arrested for not acknowledging social distancing and not wearing face masks in the last 24 hours.

He further said, so far 2662 persons have been arrested by the police and about 2500 of them have been charged and the rest will be taken to court in the future.

Operations are still being carried out to check the people who are leaving Western Province and Colombo and DIG Ajith Rohana requested the public to wear face masks, maintain social distance and to always follow health guidelines.

Moreover he stated, legal actions have been taken against the administrators of 1505 institutions who have not followed the Covid 19 guidelines.