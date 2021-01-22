The first batch of 2021 for jobs fly to South Korea

The first batch of workers of 2021 returning to South Korea for employment left for South Korea on the morning (21) on a special charter flight KE 9474.

These workers left for South Korea after undergoing a PCR test 48 hours before. South Korean authorities will send these workers to their relevant workplaces after a 14-day quarantine.

All the foreign workers who are entering South Korea should install the mobile app introduced by the South Korean health authorities and it is mandatory for the foreign workers to update their details on the app during their quarantine period.

According to the steps taken by the South Korean government to control the spread of coronavirus, with effect from 1 January 2021, foreign workers working under the E9 visa must submit a valid PCR test report upon the entry to South Korea. In addition, PCR test reports must be taken within 72 hours before the departure to South Korea and the foreign workers who are unable to provide their PCR reports will be deported from the country.