DIG Ajith Rohana states special operations are carried out in the Western Province today (24) to examine whether the quarantine rules are being followed and to conduct emergency antigen tests.

He said the following the Covid-19 regulations by both public and private institutions will be examined while emergency antigen tests will be carried out in the Western Province.

Furthermore, fish stalls, vegetable stalls, and stores that are open will be examined and antigen tests will be carried out on the buses leaving Western Province.

These operations will be carried out by the Sri Lanka Police and health officials.