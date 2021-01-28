  Navy recovers about 31kg of Kerala cannabis at Manthai beach

A special operation conducted by Navy in Manthai area on 26th January 2021 led to the recovery of about 31kg of Kerala cannabis.



Accordingly, the operation carried out by the North Central Naval Command made way to the recovery of 14 parcels (about 31kg) of Keral cannabis in a sack, hidden in shrubs by drug peddlers near the Manthai beach.

Meanwhile, the street value of the recovered stock of Kerala cannabis is believed to be Rs. 11 million.

The operation was carried out adhering to COVID-19 preventive guidelines and Kerala cannabis recovered in the operation was handed over to the Vankalai Police for onward investigation. Meanwhile, investigations are currently underway in search of the suspects involved in this racketeering.