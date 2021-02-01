1000 rural tanks to be renovated under the “Wari Saubhagya” program

Development of Maha Ela in North-Central to be started from 5th February– Irrigation Minister

Speaking at a media briefing held today (01) at the Government Information Department, Irrigation Minister Chamal Rajapaksa confirms the renovation of 1000 rural tanks in 2021 through the “Wari Saubhagya” program which is initiated under the President’s framework of “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour”.

As the water availability of the country ensures the increase of agricultural productions which in return mitigate the country’s poverty, renovation of rural tanks and uplifting Sri Lanka’s irrigational industry are vital. Therefore Rs. 45 billion has been allocated for the aforementioned developments by this year’s budget.

Selection of rural tanks for the renovation will be identified by carrying out cordial discussions with the political representatives of the area and the villagers.

5000 small tanks are also to be renovated in this year and next year.

Minister further states, the Irrigation Ministry, Agrarian Development Department, Sri Lanka Land Reclamation Corporation, Armed Forces and other relevant government institutions will directly oversee the renovations. Presidential Task Force on Economic Revival and Poverty Eradication will also be incorporated in this.

In the midst of Independence Day commemoration, development of Maha Ela in North-Central (Anuradhapura District) will start from 5th February under the patronage of the President. This will be a four-year accelerated development project and it will benefit in providing water to many tanks in districts such as Anuradhapura, Vavuniya, Matale and Polonnaruwa.

Development works of North-Western Maha Ela will be started on 16th February and this will benefit in providing water to 350 tanks in the areas of Kurunegala and Galgamuwa.

As the World Food Program forebodes a food scarcity in near future, now it is timely and relevant for Sri Lanka to begin the irrigation development works in Sri Lanka.