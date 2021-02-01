All set to celebrate the Independence Day maintaining the Covid-19 health guidelines

Speaking at the press conference on 73rd Independence Day commemoration held today (01) at the Department of Information, Defence Secretary Major General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd.) assures the Independence Day will be celebrated following the Covid-19 health guidelines.

He said the squadrons participating in the parade are low compared to the previous years and all the participants will be subjected to PCR tests or rapid antigen tests. The number of guests and dignitaries will be limited as well.

After President Gotabaya Rajapaksa addresses the nation, it will be followed by the Armed Forces' parade. This will be followed by several cultural events.

Significant events including the Commemoration of D.S Senanayake, launching an island-wide tree planting program and several religious programs will also be held on the same day.

The Defence Secretary further requested to hoist the National Flag in all government offices and every household.

Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella, Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, and Director General of Government Information Department Nalaka Kaluwewa were also present at this press conference.