Implementation of Hospital Health Information Management System under the Digital Health Project

The Digital Health Project is a collaborative project being implemented by ICT Agency of Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Health to establish electronic medical record systems in selected Government hospitals.

The hospital health information management system (HHIMS) developed by ICTA with the support of the Ministry of Health was implemented in 40 Government hospitals under this project.

The overall objective of the project is to improve quality, safety, efficiency and patient centeredness in the service delivery of Sri Lankan state health sector using information and

Communication Technology. A National Project Steering Committee, Provincial Project Steering Committees, and Hospital Steering Committees were formed with the representatives of the Ministry of Health, Provincial Departments of Health Services, and ICTA to direct/guide the project implementation at different levels. The project provided computer hardware, software, network and training for the selected hospitals to establish Electronic Medical Records Systems.

Project Outputs and Outcomes



 Provided Personal Health Cards for 5.1 million citizens

 13.4 million patient episodes are available in HHIMS up to date

 Training on basic ICT skills and HHIMS were provided to health staff at selected hospitals

 Improved quality of the health care services

 Improved efficiency (Eg: Reduced patient waiting time)

 Improved data management