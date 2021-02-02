Outgoing Ambassador of Vietnam makes a farewell call on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa

Outgoing Ambassador of Vietnam, H. E. Mrs. Pham Thi Bich Ngoc accompanied by Mr. Tran Trong Thanh, Counselor and Deputy Head of the Embassy met the Prime Ministerat his residence in Wijerama.



The Ambassador voiced her appreciation regarding the uninhibited support she received from the Government throughout her tenure. She highlighted few areas of bilateral

developments achieved during her time in Sri Lanka.



Historically both nations have shared a strong bond over Buddhism, Ambassador Pham Thi Bich Ngoc said, and now along with religious ties both nations are also looking to

strengthen other areas like trade relations.



Both the Prime Minister and Ambassador discusssed strengthening and sharing of know how and best practices between the two nations in the agricultural and fisheries sectors.

Both Vietnam and Sri Lanka also have few student exchange programs that are currently ongoing.



The Ambassador recalled the Prime Ministers visit to Vietnam in 2009 during his Presidency and she invited him to visit Vietnam again. Whilst thanking the Prime Minister for the

meeting, she said that she believed her successor would enjoy the same support she has received over the years representing her country in Sri Lanka and that the relationship

between both nations will further flourish to mutually benefit both.



The Prime Minister wished the outgoing Ambassador the very best in all her future endeavors and thanked her for the continued support and friendship of the leadership and

people of Vietnam.

Mr. Gamini Senerath, Secretary to the Prime Minister joined the Prime Minister for the meeting.