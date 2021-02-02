Top Security Brass Review Independence Day Rehearsals

After reviewing the parade, key points, dais and the parade lane, General Shavendra Silva with State Officials and others discussed health arrangements and seating preparations, etc and suggested a few improvements where necessary.
Sri Lanka's 73rd National Independence Day is scheduled to take place at the Independence Square with the participation of HE the President, Hon Prime Minister, Advisors, Secretaries, Governors, Ministers, Diplomats, Chief of Defence Staff, Tri service Commanders, Inspector General of Police and a restricted number of students and invitees, beginning Thursday (4) morning.
SL Army