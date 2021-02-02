Top Security Brass Review Independence Day Rehearsals

All top-level Security brass, including the Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, General Shavendra Silva, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force, Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana, Inspector General of Police, C.D. Wickramaratne, were at the Independence Square, Colombo 7 , in order to review rehearsals and supervise arrangements in place in connection with the forthcoming 73rd National Independence Day on 4 February 2021.

After reviewing the parade, key points, dais and the parade lane, General Shavendra Silva with State Officials and others discussed health arrangements and seating preparations, etc and suggested a few improvements where necessary.

Sri Lanka's 73rd National Independence Day is scheduled to take place at the Independence Square with the participation of HE the President, Hon Prime Minister, Advisors, Secretaries, Governors, Ministers, Diplomats, Chief of Defence Staff, Tri service Commanders, Inspector General of Police and a restricted number of students and invitees, beginning Thursday (4) morning.

SL Army