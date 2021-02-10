The government aims to make the country self-sufficient in liquid milk - Minister of Agriculture

The Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage said in Parliament today (10) that the objective of the government is to make the country self-sufficient in liquid milk and that this goal will be achieved within the next four years.

Minister explained that a specific program has already been implemented for this purpose.

He said this responding to a question raised in the Parliament.

Mr. Aluthgamage further added, the government will not intervene in importing dairy cows to Sri Lanka and lands will be given to private entrepreneurs for raising dairy cows, and accordingly action will be implemented to import dairy cows through private entrepreneurs.

The Minister stated, about 40% of the annual liquid milk demand in the country is produced locally and the rest is imported as milk powder and about 300,000 suppliers in the country collect liquid milk. Additionally, Milco and Pelwatte dairy companies are manufacturing milk in the country.