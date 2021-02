Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stated today (10) at the Parliament, under the program “Obata Geyak Ratata Hetak” launched in 2020 by the Government, a house will be given to a selected underprivileged family from each Gramasewa Division. Construction of 11,310 houses has been already commenced under this program.

The Prime Minister stated this responding to a question raised in the Parliament.

State Minister Indika Anuruddha also responded to a question on the same matter saying, people have already settled in 5000 of these houses. Furthermore, the State Minister highlighted that a new housing program named “Siyapatha Housing Program” will be launched to provide houses for 15 lakhs of Government officials as a solution to address their housing issues.