No improper increase in the cut-off marks issued for the admission of students to schools – Education Minister.

The Minister of Education Prof. G.L Peiris assured that the cutoff marks for the admission of students to schools for the year 2021 based on the results of the Grade 5 scholarship examination have not been improperly increased.

Responding to a question asked by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa under the standing order 27/2 regarding the cutoff marks of the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination, the Education Minister said the cut-off marks depend on the skills of the children and it is carried out in a very transparent manner.

He pointed out, these marks were determined by the high performance of the students who sat for the examination this time and that there were 10 students who obtained 200 out of 200 marks, and that these marks could change next year.

The Minister mentioned, reducing the cut-off marks is unfair for these students who performed well in the examination, and this year, these students who got equal marks are given schools in spite of the number of vacancies these schools have.

He also emphasized that students have been given an opportunity to appeal to change the schools they received in the first round.