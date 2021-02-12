Tree planting program to mark Valentine's Day

This tree planting program named “A Plant for Love” is being launched in parallel to the government’s “Husma Dena Thuru” tree-planting program.

Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera will be inaugurating this program in which 5000 “mee plants” will be planted in the surroundings of Weerawila Lake on 14th February.

Couples will plant these “mee plants” and the elderly farmers in this area will be handing over these plants to the couples. In addition, these couples will be responsible for taking care of these plants.