Steps to introduce the digitization of the judiciary to all courts in four phases

Justice Minister Ali Sabry emphasized the digitization of the judicial system would be initiated at 42 courts and then would be expanded to the other courts under four phases.

The President has given the necessary instructions to minimize delays in court cases and to provide the maximum support to the people by the judiciary by resolving cases without delays, the Minister said.

The Justice Minister expressed his views during a visit to Hambantota upon the invitation of the Minister of Irrigation, Disaster Management, and State Minister of National Security Chamal Rajapaksa to inspect the facilities at Hambantota courts.

The Minister further mentioned it is crucial to seek the views of the Bar Association regarding development activities in the courts and the digitization of the entire judicial system

that has already been started to expedite the judicial process will be initiated in 42 courts and will be introduced to all courts in four phases.

Furthermore, five special committees have been appointed to oversee the reforms and amendments that need to be made in the judiciary and lawyers will be able to submit

proposals in this regard.

In addition, he stated that the number of employees at the Government Analyst’s Department had been increased to enhance the efficiency of the department and that the

government is planning to establish offices of the Analyst’s Department in the North Central and the Southern provinces.

Moreover, the Minister emphasized, as the number of cases pending in the Hambantota and Tissamaharama courts is high, two new courts have to be established to resolve the

cases in those two courts and necessary steps have to be taken to that end.

Representatives of the Bar Associations of all three courts, officials of the courts, officials of the Urban Development Authority, and officials of the Divisional Secretariats

participated in these discussions and attention was given to the facilities that should be provided to the public involved in court cases and the problems faced by lawyers in

conducting court proceedings.

Irrigation Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, President’s Counsel U. R. de Silva, political representatives, Additional Secretary (Development) Ministry of Justice, Lakshmi Kumari,

Ministry officials and members of Bar associations were present on this occasion.