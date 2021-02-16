No relaxation of Covid-19 regulations for tourists.

Minister Udaya Gammanpila asserted that the Government has made no decision to relax any Covid-19 health regulations for the tourists visiting Sri Lanka.

He said this responding to a question raised by a journalist during the cabinet decision media briefing held today (16) at the Government Information Department.

Answering the questions, the Minister emphasized the Health Ministry has not yet taken any decision regarding the request made by Ukrainians to not to conduct PCR tests on tourist children under the age of 12.

Furthermore, the Minister reiterated that the decision to loosen Covid-19 health regulations can only be taken by the Director-General of Health Services and not only the tourists but also the Cabinet of Ministers have to follow the decision of the Director-General.