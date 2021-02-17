We will provide maximum support to the packaging industry to move towards eco-friendly packaging” - Minister of Industries

Minister of Industries, Wimal Weerawansa states one of the main challenges faced by the Sri Lankan packaging industry is the transition to eco-friendly packaging and the current Government is willing to provide the packaging industry with the world's most advanced technology and professional resources to overcome this challenge.

The Minister mentioned this addressing the opening ceremony of the “Lankapak” exhibition.

Minister Weerawansa mentioned, “we have to continue our political and socio-economic activities under the new normalization situation and ensure the economic development of the country by holding these exhibitions, conferences, and seminars while maintaining health guidelines”.

He further added, “the packaging industry has made significant progress compared to other industries and it is eco-friendly”. In order to support the concept of eco-friendly packaging, the Government has re-established the Advisory Committee on the Packaging Industry that has been dormant for a long time.

Moreover, the Minister emphasized, “one of the main policies of our government is to empower local production and necessary steps are being taken for that”.

He thanked the Sri Lanka Packaging Institute and CDC Events for taking the initiative in organizing the “LANKAPAK” exhibition”.