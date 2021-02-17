The inauguration of the National Development Media Center will be held today (17) at the Government Information Department under the patronage of Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella along with the participation of journalists.

This Media Center is launched to publicize the development facts and progress of the National Policy Framework “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour”. It is being implemented under the guidance of the Minister of Media, Keheliya Rambukwella.