The GCE Ordinary Level Examination which was scheduled to be held in December 2020 is now scheduled to be held from 1st to 11th of March 2021.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Education Prof. Kapila Perera has instructed all Provincial, Zonal, Divisional Education Officers and school and Piriven Principals to take steps to give study leave for these students from today (17) to February 25.

The Secretary further stated that the study leave should not be considered as an inconvenience in issuing examination admissions to students sitting for the examination.