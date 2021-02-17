No media restriction or repression through the National Development Media Center – Media Minister

Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella says the National Development Media Center is established for the purpose of publicizing locally and internationally, the development process of Sri Lanka under the National Policy Framework “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour”.

He affirmed that there will be no media restriction or repression undertaken by the National Development Media Center.

He asserted this at the ceremonial opening of the National Development Media Center held today (17) at the Government Information Department.

The Minister elaborated on the importance of public awareness in the development activities of the country, and the need to consider both positive and negative comments and public suggestions on such programs. He assured the National Development Media Center focuses on the above matters and also it will check the political inclinations of any proposal on development projects.

The Minister assures the Media Center will ensure the relationship between the citizens and the public administration which can be used as a tool to rectify the existing shortcomings.

Secretary to the Mass Media Ministry, Jagath P. Wijeweera, Director of the National Development Media Center Milinda Rajapaksa, journalists and other dignitaries were present at this occasion.