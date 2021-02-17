Heritage Sri Lanka mobile App to provides archaeological information to local and foreign tourists

The Heritage Sri Lanka mobile and web App was presented to Hon Minister Vidura Wckramanayaka at the State Ministry of National Heritage, Performing Arts and Rural Arts Promotion on 15 th February 2021 to provide easy access to accurate information on heritage sites in Sri Lanka.



The Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka(ICTA) has developed this app in collaboration with the Department of Archaeology and the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs.



This app benefits both local and foreign tourists as well as students, researchers and local businesses as it makes finding accurate information on heritage sites in Sri Lanka easier thus increasing the satisfaction of the users.



This mobile and web application includes text content, Audio contents as well as photographs, and geo location data on heritage sites. ‘Currently, this app covers Heritage sites identified in Polonnaruwa district and the project team is expecting to further extend the number of sites integrated in the application, covering all the districts in Sri Lanka in the near future. Total number of sites already included in the application is 206 in Polonnaruwa district and digital content on another 250 heritage sites with 430 monuments are expected to be added to it in its next step’, said Shriyananda Ratnayake, Program Head, Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka. . .

Hon. Minister Vidura Wickramanayake, State Minister for Promotion of National Heritage Performing Arts and Rural Arts, Mr. S.T. Kodikara, Secretary to the State Ministry; Mr. Vijitha Nanda Kumara, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs; Prof. Anura Manathunga, Director General, Department of Archaeology, Mr. Prasad Ranasinghe, Director, Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs; Ms. Nilanthi Perera, Director, State Ministry of National Heritage, Performing Arts and Rural Arts, Mr Upul Bandaranaike, Director, Central Cultural Fund, Mr. Lalith Udesh Madhubanu, Media Director, Central Cultural Fund, Mr. Shriyananda Ratnayake, Program Head, Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka, Mr. Maheesa Dayananda, Senior Project Manager (ICTA), Mrs. Navoda Gunarathna, Project Officer, ICTA, Mrs Vasana Premachandra, Archaeology Research Officer, Department of Archaeology and Ms. P. M.R. Priyadarshani, Archaeology Research Officer, Department of Archaeology also participated for this occasion.