Women Parliamentarians Caucus requests for a Parliamentary Committee to investigate the malpractices and injustice against Women in Sri Lanka

The Women Parliamentarians Caucus has decided to request the Speaker to establish a Parliamentary Committee to inquire the injustice and malpractices taking place against Women in Sri Lanka.



This was revealed by the chairperson of the Women Parliamentarians Caucus, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID-19 Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini

Fernandopulle, in Parliament today. She made this statement following a meeting of the Women Parliamentarians Caucus held in Parliament ,yesterday (18).



With the approval of the Speaker, the establishment of this Committee is expected to be announced on March 09 in line with the International Women's Day, the chairperson said. The Chairperson pointed out the need for a Parliamentary Committee with full powers to investigate various forms of violence, discrimination against women, as well as the

impedances pertaining to the women in their profession.

Although it is said that women are treated equally, the MPs pointed out that being a woman is discriminated against in various spheres of society and this committee will be able to overcome the obstacles of progress on the basis of women's skills, abilities and qualifications. The specialty of this committee is that it consists of both female and male members.

Minister (Dr.) Sudarshani Fernandopulle, State Minister (Dr.) Sitha Arambepola, MPs Rohini Wijeratne, (Dr.) Harini Amarasuriya and a number of female Members of Parliament and Deputy Secretary General and Chief of Staff of the Parliament Kushani Rohanadheera were present at the meeting.