  Submit GCE O/L results re-survey applications before July 17 - Commissioner of Examinations.

The Commissioner of Examinations, Sanath B. Pujitha says those applications should be sent to the Department of Examinations via registered post.
The application form can be obtained from https://www.doenets.lk/
Department of Examinations requests to submit the re-survey applications of 2019 GCE 0/L examination results before July 17.
