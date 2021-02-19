  Submit GCE O/L results re-survey applications before July 17 - Commissioner of Examinations.

February 19, 2021
    February 19, 2021
    Department of Examinations requests to submit the re-survey applications of 2019 GCE 0/L examination results before July 17.

    The Commissioner of Examinations, Sanath B. Pujitha says those applications should be sent to the Department of Examinations via registered post.

    The application form can be obtained from https://www.doenets.lk/

