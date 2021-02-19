A program to provide free automatic sanitizer equipment to all schools in Sri Lanka – State Minister Piyal Nishantha de Silva.

The aforementioned equipment was handed over to the State Minister of Women and Child Development, Pre-School & Primary Education, School Infrastructure & Education Services, Piyal Nishantha de Silva on February 17.
Hand washing can be done using a small amount of disinfectant and body temperature can be measured automatically using this sanitizer equipment. Therefore, it helps any individual to take any necessary steps to do a PCR test or a rapid antigen test if required, says the CEO of QIB Campus Dr. Asela S. Panditha.
This is a very simple device that can be powered by a small battery (AA) or it can be also powered by a home electrical system.