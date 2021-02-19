A program to provide free automatic sanitizer equipment to all schools in Sri Lanka – State Minister Piyal Nishantha de Silva.

A program has commenced providing free automatic sanitizer equipment to all schools in Sri Lanka by the QIB Campus.

The aforementioned equipment was handed over to the State Minister of Women and Child Development, Pre-School & Primary Education, School Infrastructure & Education Services, Piyal Nishantha de Silva on February 17.

Hand washing can be done using a small amount of disinfectant and body temperature can be measured automatically using this sanitizer equipment. Therefore, it helps any individual to take any necessary steps to do a PCR test or a rapid antigen test if required, says the CEO of QIB Campus Dr. Asela S. Panditha.

This is a very simple device that can be powered by a small battery (AA) or it can be also powered by a home electrical system.