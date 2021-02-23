Attention to provide solutions to the problems of the people of Uda Gal Debokka village, Minipe.

State Minister Duminda Dissanayake said the President's attention will be drawn to relocate the villagers of Uda Gal Debokka, Minipe and put an end to their daily hardships.

The State Minister and a group of people recently visited the village to inquire about the supply of electricity to the villages that have not been provided with electricity so far. The said village is engulfed in a myriad of hardships; electricity shortages, lack of electrical appliances, and around 36 families live in this village.

Ten villagers who were cultivating chenas have been prosecuted by forest conservation officials for clearing the forest resulting in villagers losing their lands.

Mr. Dissanayake discussed the problems encountered by the villagers and their main request was to gain electricity supply and renovation of the road. Or else, the villagers had told that they are willing to leave the village and relocate somewhere else if they are provided with a house with land for cultivation.

As it would take much time and money for the government to provide electricity and roads to this village for many kilometers, the State Minister said that it would be convenient for the government as well as the villagers to build a house in another area with facilities for all the families in the village and to provide land for cultivation purposes.

Moreover, in order to facilitate the education of the village, the State Minister distributed solar panels and school equipment for schools and provided a dry ration bag to all families in the village. At the end, the State Minister said the attention will be fully drawn to build a house with 05 acres of land.