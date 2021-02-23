February 23, 2021
    The Media Ministry has a responsibility to protect the rights of the people while protecting the freedom of the media – Media Minister

    February 23, 2021
    Minister of Mass Media, Keheliya Rambukwella states, the Ministry of Mass Media has the responsibility of protecting the rights of nearly 22 million people in this country while protecting the freedoms of speech and expression of the media outlets.

    The Minister said this responding to a question asked by a journalist during the Cabinet Decision media briefing held today (23) at the Department of Government Information.

    He added that there had been no repression in relation to the Press Council. However, he said the Sri Lanka Press Council which was started in 1973, should be updated.

    Furthermore, the Minister explained that FaceBook and websites were not available earlier and there should be some sort of a balance between them. He stressed that a pamphlet is currently being prepared in Indonesia and Malaysia in this regard.

