Sri Lanka's first Indigenous Medicine University inaugurated

Gampaha Wickramarachchi University of Indigenous Medicine officially opens as the first university dedicated to Indigenous Medical Education in Sri Lanka. It is the 16th university in the country to join the university system. The University which is established under the President's national policy framework was inaugurated Monday (01) under the patronage of Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga.

Started in 1929 by Ayurveda Chakravarti Pandith G.P Wickramarachchi with 20 students, Gampaha Wickramarachchi Ayurveda Institute was affiliated with the University of Kelaniya in 1995 as Gampaha Wickramarachchi Ayurvedic Institute. As the President's national policy framework, Vistas of Prosperity enunciates the expansion of university system in the country, the process of converting the Yakkala Wickramarachchi Ayurvedic Institute into a university was put forth and Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga led the initiative.

The name board of the Gampaha Wickramarachchi Indigenous Medicine University was unveiled on Monday (01) and the four storied building was opened as well. In addition to the existing full-time academic programs, new postgraduate and part-time courses are to be introduced in the university.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Minister Ranatunga said that the inclusion of this Ayurvedic University in the Sri Lankan university system is a monumental achievement for the present government. He further added that the government has already taken steps to increase the number of students entering the university annually and special attention is given to provide the necessary infrastructure facilities to the universities.

State Minister Nalaka Gdahewa said the government has increased the allocations for education and the primary focus of the government is to uplift the field of education.

Moreover, State Minister of Indigenous Medicine, Sisira Jayakdy mentioned the government has paid special attention to protect the sphere of indigenous medicine and pointed out that new medicines will be introduced to replace the traditional pills and pastes. In addition, the government is also focusing on developing indigenous Ayurvedic medicinal fields in accordance with modern technology.

State Minister Jayakody further elaborated that the government's attention has been drawn to the protection of endemic plants and herbs and therefore new laws are expected to be introduced in this regard in the future.

Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Senior Professor Kapila Perera and University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, Senior Professor Sampath Amaratunga and the first Vice-Chancellor of the University, Senior Professor Janitha Liyanage also shared their views during the ceremonial inauguration.