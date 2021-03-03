World Birth Defects Day is today - Colombo Declaration on Birth Defects Care and Prevention released.

Birth defects affect approximately 8 million births annually and account for 11% of neonatal deaths and as much as 10% of stillbirths globally. More than 90% of these babies are in low-and middle-income countries. Every day 16 children are born with birth defects in Sri Lanka and two of them die every day before their first birthday. About 500-600 die in the womb every year due to birth defects. Among those who survive, many experience lifelong disability. Birth defects care and prevention make an important contribution to the health and well-being of individuals, families and the society at large.

Providing access to services aimed at birth defects care and prevention should be an important consideration for all governments across the world as they develop and implement plans to achieve Sustainable Development Goals by the year 2030.

It has been a decade since the Sixty-third World Health Assembly passed a resolution on Birth Defects in 2010 [WHA63.17 Agenda item 11.7). Although increasing awareness and promoting surveillance has taken place, much work remains. It is critical that stakeholders at all levels engage in reviewing the progress in implementation of the 2010 WHA resolution to help add momentum to birth defects care and prevention.

Close to 400 leading health care professionals, researchers and representatives from academic, research, government, international development and civil society organizations, from 36 countries deliberated on optimizing Birth Defects Care and Prevention at the 9th International Conference on Birth Defects and Disabilities in the Developing World in Colombo, Sri Lanka in 2020.

Recognizing the need for advocacy for birth defects care and prevention, and in alignment with the Sixty-third World Health Assembly Resolution (2010) on Birth Defects, participants of the 9th International Conference on Birth Defects and Disabilities in the Developing World Contributed by providing ideas and suggestions.

This Declaration is to be presented to Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control, on March 3, 2021, the World Birth Disorder Day. The Declaration will be then presented to the World Health organization and the Colombo Declaration will also be presented to Dr. Razia Pendse, WHO Representative to Sri Lanka.

This program is jointly organized by the Expert Committee on Birth Defects of the Sri Lanka Medical Association and Family Health Bureau of the Ministry of Health.

Colombo Declaration on Birth Defects Care and Prevention will be brought to the limelight on March 3, 2021 at 11.00 am at the Sri Lanka Medical Association Auditorium. (No. 6 Wijerama Mawatha, Colombo 07.)