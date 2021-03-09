The vaccination program is not politically influenced – Co- Cabinet Spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirana

Responding to a question raised by a journalist during the Cabinet decision media briefing held today (09) at the Department of Government Information, Co- Cabinet Spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirana said the Covid-19 vaccination program is not politically influenced.

The Minister confirmed that the President and the Health Minister have instructed the health sector to ensure that there is no political influence on vaccination drive and the priority of the vaccination process has been given to the high-risk areas identified in Colombo and Gampaha Districts because the higher number of Covid 19-infected are found in these districts.

The authority to implement this program is vested in the Public Health Inspectors and Medical Officers under the supervision of the Ministry of Health. He further added that no one has the ability or space to exert political influence on it.

Minister Pathirana stated that we should be pleased with the number of vaccines Sri Lanka has received so far compared to some other countries and that there are more than 110 countries that have not yet received a single dose.

Moreover, the Minister said that Sri Lanka has received 1.26 million vaccines and that more vaccines are expected to be purchased in the future.

Those who have been vaccinated in the first round will have a few more weeks to be vaccinated in the second round and Sri Lanka will receive the same number of vaccines in the future.

Minister Pathirana further elaborated that the Russian government has already agreed to provide Sri Lanka with the Sputnik V vaccine and it will be purchased once the WHO grants its approval to the vaccine and regulated by the National Medicines Regulatory Authority of Sri Lanka.

In addition, the Government has drawn its attention on the inoculation of the students who are studying abroad while giving the priority to several vulnerable groups including factory workers and individuals employed in the tourism sector.

On another note, Minister Pathirana explained that no decision has been taken regarding the burial of Covid-19 victims in the Iranaitivu area at present and that the Health Ministry has given approval to bury the Covid-19 victims only in Oddamavadi area at the moment.