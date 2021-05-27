May 27, 2021
    Treasure deposited in new reclining Buddha Statue at Nagadeepa Purana Rajamaha Viharaya

    The treasure depositing ceremony of the new reclining Buddha Statue at Nagadeepa Purana Rajamaha Viharaya was held under the patronage of Commander Northern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Priyantha Perera (26th May 2021).

    The sculpturing of the new reclining Buddha Statue at Nagadeepa Purana Rajamaha Viharaya is done by naval architects, following the counsel of Chief Incumbent of Nagadeepa Raja Maha Viharaya and Chief Sangha Nayaka of Northern Province, Most Venerable Navandagala Paduma Kiththi Tissa Thera. In parallel with the Vesak Poya Day fell today (26th May), the depositing of treasure in this Buddha Statue was held under the patronage of Commander Northern Naval Area.

    Further, Commander Northern Naval Area also attended an event at the Divisional Hospital Nainativu, where Derana media network provided essential items to the hospital, under ‘Manusath Derana’ charitable initiative.

    Members of Maha Sangha including the Chief Incumbent of Nagadeepa Raja Maha Viharaya and Chief Sangha Nayaka of Northern Province, Most Venerable Navandagala Paduma Kiththi Tissa Thera, Commanding Officer SLNS Elara, officers, sailors and a limited group of individuals were present on these occasions.

     

    SL Navy

     

     

     

     

