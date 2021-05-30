Experts in NOCPCO Task Force Review Existing Strategies & Evaluate Developments

General Shavendra Silva, Head of the NOCPCO, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army during one more meeting session of medical experts in the NOCPCO Task Force yesterday (30) at Rajagiriya explained the reasons that led to the prolonged imposition of the prevailing travel restrictions by HE the President up until 7th June, Ongoing Vaccination Procedures and the need to sustain this restriction for better achievements in future.

The experts' discussion was presided by General Shavendra Silva, together with Dr Asela Gunawardena, Director General of Health Services and Medical experts and other Specialists. All of them re-visited the status quo, transmission patterns of the deadly virus and evaluated emergency arrangements, existing strategies and their repercussions, co-operation between those responsible authorities and new cases/inmates in hospitals, ICCs and the state of Quarantine Centres (QCs), etc.

The NOCPCO Head explained that only 1/3 troops of the Army, i.e. only about 60,000 only got vaccines as a percentage and the Navy, Air Force and the Police are also the same. Only the majority at frontlines were given the vaccine although they are contributing tirelessly at ground level for conduct of vaccination centres across the country as advised by HE the President.

As advised by HE the President, a mobile delivery system of essentials to doorsteps is to be effected through District Secretariats in consultation with all relevant authorities within next few days in order to avoid any shortage of food and vegetable supplies. This mechanism is to be spread across the country.

General Shavendra Silva briefed the gathering on how the tri forces and the Police manage vaccination procedures, considering the priorities. He also pointed out the modes of vaccination distribution being done on HE's directives among people in most critical and vulnerable areas in the island on a scientific basis.

Head, NOCPCO elaborated on the start of the vaccination programme after receipt of 500,000 Cinopharm vaccines in Kurunegala, Galle and Matara districts after selecting those areas on scientific evaluation considering density, clusters, hospitalized & ICC resident infectees, health personnel, etc, and told the gathering that by 6th June, a consignment of 1 million doses of vaccine will arrive in Sri Lanka. Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Kurunegala, Jaffna and Ratnapura districts will continue their vaccination afterwards," NOCPCO Head said.

Members of the Experts' committee reviewed the present status of the country after adoption of new restriction strategies after the NOCPCO Head presented updates. The experts also sought possibilities of acquiring related data and information in an efficient way, formulation of a clear communication strategy, speed of work, transmission of information on deaths at homes and evaluated challenges and difficulties in the ICCs, streamlining of PCR tests and adjusting of strategies for latest curative and remedial measures, etc.

Director General of Health Services during the discussion explained the way vaccination strategy is conducted at various levels and vaccination of pregnant mothers, numbering about 88,000 in the country. Vaccination of health staff, front line workers, people above 60 years of age, students, school teachers, university staff and students, etc was also taken up for close review and implementation.

SL Army