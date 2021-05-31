State Minister Sudarshini Fernandopulle inspects Giriulla Covid-19 Intermediate Treatment Center

After perceiving several misconceptions regarding the facilities of Giriulla Covid-19 Intermediate Treatment Center due to a video circulating in social media which shows water leaking from the roof of the treatment center after heavy rain, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control, Sudarshini Fernandopulle inspected the Giriulla Covid-19 Intermediate Treatment Center last Saturday (29).

The water leakage which has happened in a section of this Intermediate Treatment Center which is set up at the MAS Fabric Park in Giriulla was inspected by the State Minister and she discussed the shortcomings and necessary renovations that should be carried out in the treatment center with its health staff.

She highlighted that it is an unacceptable act to criticize the incident which took place in one part of the treatment center due to the heavy rains, which had been treating covid-19 patients without any shortcomings for eight months. Meanwhile she extended her gratitude to the health staff working at the center and to MAS Holdings for providing and maintaining the treatment center while supporting the suppression of the pandemic.