Related to the news release under the title ‘Navy apprehends stock of Kerala cannabis worth over Rs 14 million’ on 31st May 2021 at 0835 hrs

Sri Lanka Navy managed to seize about 48kg and 900g of Kerala cannabis during a special night foot patrol conducted in the beach area of Kottadi in Point Pedro on 30th May 2021.

During further search in the area, the Navy was able to recover another consignment of Kerala cannabis weighing around 31kg and 835g today as well (31st May).

Accordingly, the North Central Naval Command recovered this stock of Kerala cannabis (about 31kg and 835g) in 02 polythene sacks cast away behind a closed building, during a search conducted in Kottadi beach area. It is believed that due to the special night patrol conducted by the Navy the previous day, the smugglers might have left behind this stock of Kerala cannabis on this location to fetch it back later.



The street value of this stock of Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 09 million. The operation was conducted adhering to COVID-19 protocols to attest the transmission of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the apprehended stock of Kerala cannabis was handed over to the Point Pedro Police for onward investigation.



Accordingly, the amount of Kerala cannabis held during both operations is amounting to be about 80kg and 735g in total and the street value of them is around Rs. 24 million.