A special discussion on the proposed 1000 National Schools project in the Western Province

The discussion was chaired by Minister of Education, (Prof.) G. L. Peiris, State Minister of Women and Child Development, Preschools & Primary Education, School Infrastructure & Education Services, Piyal Nishantha De Silva and Governor of the Western Province, Former Air Force Commander Roshan Goonetileke.
The discussion focused on how this project of developing selected schools as national schools which is officially commencing on June 10 should be implemented. Furthermore, ideas and suggestions were made by the public representatives to implement this program more effectively.
Ministers, State Ministers, Members of Parliament, Chairmen of Development Committees and Secretary to the Ministry of Education Prof. Kapila Perera and Western Provincial Education Officers also participated in the discussion via Zoom.