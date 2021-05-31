A special discussion on the proposed 1000 National Schools project in the Western Province

Coinciding with the National Policy put forth by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a special discussion was held on last 28th regarding the necessary amendments that should be made to the schools that are proposed to be developed as National Schools in the Colombo, Kalutara and Gampaha Districts of the Western Province.

The discussion was chaired by Minister of Education, (Prof.) G. L. Peiris, State Minister of Women and Child Development, Preschools & Primary Education, School Infrastructure & Education Services, Piyal Nishantha De Silva and Governor of the Western Province, Former Air Force Commander Roshan Goonetileke.

The discussion focused on how this project of developing selected schools as national schools which is officially commencing on June 10 should be implemented. Furthermore, ideas and suggestions were made by the public representatives to implement this program more effectively.

Ministers, State Ministers, Members of Parliament, Chairmen of Development Committees and Secretary to the Ministry of Education Prof. Kapila Perera and Western Provincial Education Officers also participated in the discussion via Zoom.