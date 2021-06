The Navy today (06th June 2021) managed to rescue 27 individuals, including children and women, affected by floods in Ja-Ela area in the Gampaha district, with the onset of showery weather condition. Upon being rescued, these persons were swiftly accommodated in safe locations and facilitated with relief measures.

Further, 33 Navy relief teams are currently engaged in flood relief operations in flood-prone areas in Gampaha, Colombo, Kalutara, Galle and Rathnapura Districts to attend urgent rescue and relief operations to alleviate the hardships faced by people due to inclement weather.

Apart from that, additional Navy relief teams are kept on standby to be engaged in flood relief operations, as and when a need arises.