The vaccination process is conducted very successfully across the country - Minister Ramesh Pathirana

Co-Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Ramesh Pathirana confirmed that the vaccination process is conducted very successfully across the country.

He said this during the cabinet decision media briefing held today (08) at the Department of Government Information.

Minister Pathirana stated that the vaccination drive is conducted in a very transparent manner at the Grama Niladhari Division level and that they have resolved the shortcomings that existed during the initial period of the vaccination program.

When inquired by a journalist why the Covid-19 deaths were not included in the daily reports but a sum of deaths from a certain period, the Minister said that although many media outlets are issuing the sum of deaths, the Department of Government Information issues daily reports on the number of Covid-19 deaths.

