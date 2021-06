The Governor of the Eastern Province, Anuradha Yahampath stated that the decision to transform Sri Lanka's agriculture into fully organic agriculture was a humane decision made for the betterment of the country and not a decision made according to a political agenda.

The Governor said this at a special meeting held at the Governor's Office in Trincomalee on June 16 to discuss future plans for the organic agriculture program in the Eastern Province.

The Secretary to the Provincial Department of Agriculture and the Provincial Director of Agriculture were also present on this occasion.