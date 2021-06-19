Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and U.K. Minister for South Asia, Lord Ahmad discuss steps to enhance bilateral cooperation  

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and the UK Minister for South Asia and the Commonwealth, Lord Tariq Ahmad have agreed to explore avenues to boost bilateral ties, during a video call yesterday, Thursday, 17 June 2021.

They welcomed the multifaceted nature of the bilateral engagement between Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom in a wide range of areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Minister Gunawardena and Lord Ahmad discussed the existing cooperation between Sri Lanka and the U.K. in trade and investment, climate change and sustainable development, scientific and technical cooperation, and COVID-19 mitigation.

Sri Lanka’s progress in reconciliation and economic development, the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26), and cooperation in the Commonwealth, were among other issues taken up for discussion during the call.