      In the past 48 hours, the Department of Posts received its highest revenue for the first time in history

    The Cabinet Spokesman, Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella informed that during the past 48 hours, the Department of Posts has received its highest revenue for the
    first time in history.

    He said this yesterday (22) at the Cabinet Decision media briefing held at the Department of Government Information.

    The Department of Posts can be described as an institution that undertakes an immense service silently during these difficult times. Accordingly, despite the prevailing pandemic
    situation, the Department of Posts has taken necessary action to provide medicine to 1.7 million families.

    While extending his gratitude to the Department of Posts and its staff, the Minister further said that the number of deaths due to complications was high and one of the reasons for
    this was the inability to receive medical treatments timely. Therefore, the service carried out by the Postal Department has contributed to reducing the number of such deaths.

