    Consultative Committee on Trade agreed to submit an order under the Sri Lanka Export Development Act

    Ministerial Consultative Committee on Trade agreed July (01) to present to Parliament an order containing an amendment to the Cess applicable to the export of goods under the
    Sri Lanka Export Development Act.

     

    This order under the Sri Lanka Export Development Act was published by the Minister of Trade in an Extraordinary Gazette Notification dated 21st January 2021. Special Gazette
    Notification No. 2210/9 issued by the Minister of Trade on Cess under Section 14 (1) of the Sri Lanka Export Development Act No. 40 of 1972 has amended the Cess applicable to
    exports.


    The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Trade Affairs met under the chairmanship of Hon. Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardena in Parliament july (01). Hon. Members
    of Parliament Rohana Dissanayake, Nalin Fernando and Marjan Faleel were also present at the meeting. Accordingly, this order is due to be presented in the Parliament for approval.

    This gazette notification can be downloaded from the following Web link -
    http://documents.gov.lk/files/egz/2021/1/2210-09_E.pdf

