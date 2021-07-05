Navy supports acceleration of COVID-19 vaccination in Western Province

Supporting the COVID-19 vaccination programme carried out by the Armed Forces Hospitals of tri-services focusing on the people of the Western Province, to control the transmission of the pandemic, Sri Lanka Navy is conducting inoculation drives to administer Sinopharm vaccine at the Lighthouse premises on Chaithya Road Colombo and Elapitiwela Chandrawansha Vidyalaya in Ragama commencing from (05th July 2021).

Accelerating the vaccination programme set about by the Government to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka Navy is administering the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine to people over 30 years of age in the Western Province, as well as the second jab to those who already received the first dose.

Commencing from (05th July), the vaccination programme will be held from 08.30 in the morning to 04.30 in the evening. The general public over 30 years of age in the Western Province, including government and private sector employees are entitled to get their Sinopharm vaccine as part of this programme.

Meanwhile, the people on both locations were keen to receive their COVID-19 jabs adhering to COVID-19 protocols in force to arrest the transmission of the pandemic and the Navy will continue to provide necessary support for this drive in the future as well.