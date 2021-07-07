July 07, 2021
    The Secretary General of Parliament informs the Election Commission that the seat of a Member of Parliament has fallen vacant

    The Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake has informed the Chairman of the Election Commission in writing that Parliamentarian Jayantha
    Ketagoda has resigned and thereby vacated his seat in Parliament with effect from July 06, 2021.

    Accordingly, the letter sent to the Elections Commission by the Secretary General states that the seat of the Member of Parliament will be vacated under the Elections Act No. 01 of 1981 as amended by the Elections Act No. 35 of 1988.

