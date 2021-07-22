Opening ceremony of the newly established Sri Lanka Buddhist Vihara in Hurdal, Norway  

The newly established Sri Lanka Buddhist Vihara in Hurdal, Norway was declared open on 3 July 2021 jointly by the Ven. Marathugoda Manirathana thero, Chief incumbents of Sri Lanka Buddhist Vihara and Ven. Unapane Pemananda thero in collaboration with Tisarana Sri Lanka Buddhist Association in Norway.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Norway Godfrey Cooray, Bishop Atle Sommerfeldt, Diocese of Borg, Mayor of Hurdal, Paul Johan Moltzau, Secretary General Buddhist Federation of Norway Egil Lothe, acting parish priest in Hurdal Karin Krissly, members and friends of Tisarana Buddhist Association, Sri Lanka Buddhist Vihara in Norway and residents of Hurdal attended the opening ceremony.

Oslo Buddhist Vihara was founded in 2011 by the Tisarana Sri Lanka Buddhist association with the support of the Buddhist Federation of Norway. Ven. Marathugoda Manirathana Thero, was appointed as chief monk of Oslo Buddhist Vihara while Ven. Unapane Pemananda Thero is the religious and spiritual leader.

Sri Lanka Buddhist Vihara in Oslo moved to a new location at a three-acre property with a large building complex in Hurdal Municipality with even greater ambitions of serving the people of Norway. The newly established temple was inaugurated according to Buddhist traditions. The main theme of the opening ceremony was unity and interreligious dialogue.

Embassy of Sri Lanka