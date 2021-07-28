Senior Professor Sudantha Liyanage appointed as the Chairman to the Expert Committee

Chair of the Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to identify appropriate reforms of the election laws and the electoral system Hon. Leader of the House and Foreign minister Dinesh Gunawardena stated that Senior Professor and Vice Chancellor of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura Prof. Sudantha Liyanage has been appointed as the Chairman to the Expert Committee appointed for the purpose of analyzing proposals for Reforming Election Structure and Electoral Law.

Dr. Anura Karunathilake‬, Suren Fernando, Prof. P. Balasundarampillai and Gautham Balachandran are among the other members appointed to the said committee.

The above names were announced by the Chairman of the Committee Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena at the Committee meeting held July(28).

In addition, 155 proposals from the public and civil society organizations have been received for the purpose of Reforming Election Structure and Electoral Law, the Secretary to the Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to identify appropriate reforms of the election laws and the electoral system, Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera said.

Time period allotted to submit proposals and ideas to the Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to identify appropriate reforms of the election laws and the electoral system ended on July 15 th .