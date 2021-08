The attention of this Ministry was drawn to a video circulating on social media of a pair of shoes, bearing the NIKE logo and LTTE insignia.

On inquiry, NIKE, Inc. confirmed that the shoes depicted in the video have not been manufactured by NIKE.

The NIKE, Inc. also informed that they would investigate to ascertain the abuse of intellectual property and conduct appropriate enforcement as per company practice.

Foreign Ministry

Colombo

31 July, 2021